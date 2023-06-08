Bihar News: 15 दिन बाद होनी थी शादी, प्रेमिका ने CRPF जवान को होटल में ले जाकर काट दिया प्राइवेट पार्ट
Bihar News: 15 दिन बाद होनी थी शादी, प्रेमिका ने CRPF जवान को होटल में ले जाकर काट दिया प्राइवेट पार्ट

Girlfriend Cuts CRPF Jawan Private Part: गर्लफ्रेंड को मनाने के लिए CRPF जवान 3 जून को सुकमा से पटना आ गया. यहां वह एक होटल में ठहरा. जब गर्लफ्रेंड ने ज्यादा दबाव डाला तो 5 जून को उसने पटना सिटी कोर्ट में गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी कर ली. इसके बाद दोनों होटल में आए. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Bihar News: 15 दिन बाद होनी थी शादी, प्रेमिका ने CRPF जवान को होटल में ले जाकर काट दिया प्राइवेट पार्ट

Crime News: बिहार की राजधानी पटना से एक रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है. राजधानी के गांधी मैदान थाना क्षेत्र में एक प्रेमिका ने अपने प्रेमी पर हमला कर उसका प्राइवेट पार्ट चाकू से काट दिया. युवक सीआरपीएफ जवान है. इस घटना के बाद होटल में सनसनी मच गई. 

