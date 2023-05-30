Special Marriage: विवाह की अनसुनी परंपरा! जहां लड़कियां करती हैं 4 शादी, नहीं होती कभी विधवा
Special Marriage: विवाह की अनसुनी परंपरा! जहां लड़कियां करती हैं 4 शादी, नहीं होती कभी विधवा

Chitkul Village Marriage: भारतीय समाज में शादी को बेहद पवित्र माना जाता है और यहां पर शादी को लेकर कई तरह के रिवाज देखने को मिलते हैं. आप सुनकर भौचक्के रह जाएंगे कि भारत में एक ऐसा गांव है, जहां पर महिलाएं एक नहीं बल्कि 4 शादियां कर सकती हैं.

Special Marriage: विवाह की अनसुनी परंपरा! जहां लड़कियां करती हैं 4 शादी, नहीं होती कभी विधवा

Women Allowed Four Marriage: भारतीय समाज अपनी विविधता के लिए पूरी दुनिया में मशहूर है. इसी भारतीय समाज में शादी को लेकर अनेकों परंपराएं देखने को मिलती हैं. आज हम आपको एक ऐसी अनसुनी परंपरा से रूबरू कराने वाले हैं जिसे सुनकर आप भी चौंक जाएंगे. हिमाचल प्रदेश के सांगला से 28 किमी दूर एक छितकुल नाम का गांव है, जहां पर महिलाओं को इस बात की पूरी आजादी है कि वह 4 शादियां कर सकती हैं. हैरान होने की बात नहीं है क्योंकि यह परंपरा कई सालों पुरानी है और इसी तरह से चली आ रही है.

