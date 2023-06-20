Modi Government: भीषण गर्मी-लू से मौतों के बाद एक्शन में आई सरकार, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री करेंगे अधिकारियों के साथ मंथन
Modi Government: भीषण गर्मी-लू से मौतों के बाद एक्शन में आई सरकार, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री करेंगे अधिकारियों के साथ मंथन

Heat Wave: पिछले कुछ दिनों में उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार और ओडिशा सहित देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से 'लू' के कारण कुछ लोगों की जान जाने की खबरें हैं.

Heat Wave: केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मनसुख मांडविया देश के कुछ हिस्सों में व्याप्त 'लू' की स्थिति से निपटने के लिए जन स्वास्थ्य संबंधी तैयारियों की समीक्षा के लिए मंगलवार को एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक की अध्यक्षता करेंगे. आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी.

