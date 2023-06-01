Viral Love Story: दूल्हे ने फिल्मी स्टाइल में शादी के 20 दिन बाद प्रेमी को सौंप दी दुल्हन, इस बात पर पिघल गया दिल!
topStories1hindi1719892
Hindi Newsदेश

Viral Love Story: दूल्हे ने फिल्मी स्टाइल में शादी के 20 दिन बाद प्रेमी को सौंप दी दुल्हन, इस बात पर पिघल गया दिल!

Palamu Love Story: पलामू (Palamu) के प्रेमी जोड़े की कहानी ने सभी को हम दिल दे चुके सनम (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) फिल्म की याद दिला दी है. हर कोई दूल्हे के फैसले की तारीफ कर रहा है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Trending Photos

Viral Love Story: दूल्हे ने फिल्मी स्टाइल में शादी के 20 दिन बाद प्रेमी को सौंप दी दुल्हन, इस बात पर पिघल गया दिल!

Jharkhand Love Story: झारखंड (Jharkhand) के पलामू (Palamu) से दिला छू लेने वाली एक लव स्टोरी सामने सामने आई है. दरअसल यहां एक दूल्हे ने शादी के 20 दिन बाद ही अपनी दुल्हन उसके 10 साल पुराने प्रेमी को सौंप दी. झारखंड की ये प्यार की कहानी सुनकर लोग कह रहे हैं कि ये स्टोरी को मशहूर बॉलीवुड फिल्म हम दिल दे चुके सनम (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) जैसी है. इस मूवी में भी एक पति अपने पत्नी को उसके प्रेमी को सौंप देता है. इतना ही नहीं वो खुद पत्नी के प्रेमी को ढूंढने में मदद करता है. इस फिल्म में मुख्य भूमिका में सलमान खान, ऐश्वर्या राय और अजय देवगन थे. आइए जानते हैं कि झारखंड की लव स्टोरी में दूल्हे का दिल कैसे पिघल गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग