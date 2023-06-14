Gurugram: चिंटेल्स पैराडाइजो सोसाइटी एक और टावर असुरक्षित घोषित, 15 दिन में लोगों को छोड़ना होगा घर
Gurugram: चिंटेल्स पैराडाइजो सोसाइटी एक और टावर असुरक्षित घोषित, 15 दिन में लोगों को छोड़ना होगा घर

Chintels Paradiso Society: इससे पहले, चिंटेल्स पैराडाइजो सोसाइटी के टावर डी, ई और एफ को ढांचागत ऑडिट के बाद असुरक्षित घोषित किया गया था. सोसाइटी में कुल नौ टावर हैं. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Gurugram: चिंटेल्स पैराडाइजो सोसाइटी एक और टावर असुरक्षित घोषित, 15 दिन में लोगों को छोड़ना होगा घर

Gurugram News:  गुरुग्राम प्रशासन ने सेक्टर 109 के चिंटेल्स पैराडाइजो सोसाइटी में एक अन्य टावर के निवासियों को 15 दिन के भीतर फ्लैट खाली करने का आदेश दिया है. हाल की ऑडिट रिपोर्ट में इस टावर के ढांचे को निवासियों के लिए असुरक्षित घोषित किया गया था.

