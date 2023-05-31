MP के स्कूल में हिंदू छात्राओं को पहनाया गया हिजाब! जांच हुई तो सामने आई ये बात
MP के स्कूल में हिंदू छात्राओं को पहनाया गया हिजाब! जांच हुई तो सामने आई ये बात

Damoh में एक निजी स्कूल इन दिनों विवादों में है. दरअसल स्कूल की दीवार में लगे टॉपर्स के पोस्टर को लेकर दावा किया जा रहा है कि हिंदू छात्राओं को हिजाब पहनाया गया है. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh School: मध्य प्रदेश के दमोह में एक निजी स्कूल इन दिनों विवादों में है. दरअसल स्कूल की दीवार में लगे टॉपर्स के पोस्टर को लेकर दावा किया जा रहा है कि हिंदू छात्राओं को हिजाब पहनाया गया है. जब मामला सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हुआ तो कलेक्टर ने जांच करवाई. कलेक्टर ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि जांच में स्कूल पर लगे आरोप गलत साबित हुए हैं, जबकि इस मामले को लेकर प्रदेश में हिंदूवादी संगठनों में काफी नाराज़गी है.

