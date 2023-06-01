Lok Sabha Election 2024: यूपी की हारी सीटों पर कैसे 'बाजीगर' बनेगी BJP, सामने आया प्लान
topStories1hindi1719911
Hindi Newsदेश

Lok Sabha Election 2024: यूपी की हारी सीटों पर कैसे 'बाजीगर' बनेगी BJP, सामने आया प्लान

Lok Sabha Election 2024: बीजेपी (BJP) ने लोकसभा चुनाव की तैयारियां तेज कर दी है. पीएम मोदी (PM Modi), गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और जेपी नड्डा (JP Nadda) समेत अन्य नेता विपक्ष को 2014 और 2019 के चुनावों के नतीजों की तरह पटखनी देने के लिए जो व्यूह रचना कर रहे हैं उसे लेकर अब बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है.

 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Trending Photos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: यूपी की हारी सीटों पर कैसे 'बाजीगर' बनेगी BJP, सामने आया प्लान

BJP new strategy to win UP Lok Sabha chunav 2024: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी (PM Modi) की अगुवाई में बीजेपी (BJP) काफी पहले से 2024 में होने वाले आम चुनावों की तैयारियों में जुटी है. केंद्र की सत्ता का रास्ता यूपी से होकर जाता है इसलिए फोकस सबसे ज्यादा लोकसभा सीटों वाले सूबे उत्तर प्रदेश पर सबसे ज्यादा है. 2014 में हुए चुनाव में PM मोदी के नेतृत्व में बीजेपी गठबंधन ने UP की 80 में से 73 सीटें जीती थीं. 2019 के चुनावों में BJP को 62 सीटें मिली थीं. हालांकि 2019 के आम चुनाव के बाद यूपी की 3 सीटों पर उपचुनाव हुए, जिसमें से दो सीटें बीजेपी ने जीतीं. ऐसे में साल 2014 और साल 2019 के चुनावी नतीजों के आधार पर बीजेपी ने यूपी की 16 सीटों को रेड जोन में डाला है. जहां 2024 में हर हाल में कमल खिलाने का लक्ष्य तय किया गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग