Husband Killed Wife: हाय रे किस्मत! पत्नी को मारना चाहता था पति, गलती से खुद को भी मार ली गोली! उठा ये सवाल
Husband Killed Wife: हाय रे किस्मत! पत्नी को मारना चाहता था पति, गलती से खुद को भी मार ली गोली! उठा ये सवाल

Moradabad News: जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक संदीप कुमार ने कहा कि घटना 13 और 14 जून की दरमियानी रात बिलारी थाना क्षेत्र के खानपुर गांव में दंपत्ति के घर पर हुई. इसके बाद से परिवार में मातम पसरा है.

UP Crime News: पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद जिले में एक व्यक्ति ने कथित तौर पर अपनी पत्नी को गले लगाकर गोली मारी, जो दोनों के सीनों को चीरती हुई आरपार हो गई, जिसके चलते दोनों की मौत हो गई. पुलिस अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी. पुलिस के मुताबिक पति का नाम अनेक पाल जबकि पत्नी का नाम सुमन पाल था. अनेक पाल की आयु लगभग 40 साल जबकि सुमन पाल की उम्र तकरीबन 38 वर्ष थी. दंपत्ति के परिवार में चार बच्चे हैं, जिनमें एक बेटी और तीन बेटे हैं.

