'बाबा का ढाबा' वाले कांता प्रसाद ने सुनाई अपनी अनोखी प्रेम कहानी, 'जब शादी हुई तो मैं...'

“I was 5 & Badami Ji was 3 when we got married in Azamgarh, UP. The only memory I have of the ceremony is of her hair in a braid; she looked like a doll. We thought we were attending a party–we wore new clothes, ate ladoos, performed rituals & went home. We had no idea we’d been married off; so when we met once a year, we’d reunite like old friends. As we grew older, the responsibilities of being ‘pati’ & ‘patni’ became clearer & at 21 Badami Ji came to live with me. Our friendship slipped into love–we’d grown up together & known each other our whole life. We’re luckier than most, but we knew we didn’t want our kids to have the same fate as us. So when I held our daughter for the first time, I decided to leave UP. We moved to Delhi in 1961. Here, I became a fruit seller. I’d get fruits from the mandi & Badami Ji would set up the stall. In the afternoons, Badami Ji would take over; she was a better saleswoman than me! As our family grew to 5, we began selling vegetables–we had our fair share of good & bad days. But we’d keep going for the times when we could afford chai & biscuit from a tapri. My favourite day is Friday though–that’s when Badami Ji makes aloo baingan! We then opened a chai stall. It took a toll on us financially, but Badami Ji had faith in me. I remember asking her, ‘Nahi chala toh?’ She smiled & said, ‘Koi baat nahi, kuch aur karengey!’ I wouldn’t have the courage to do anything without her. She may look small, but she has a strong willpower! So, in 1990, after hitting a half-century, we started Baba Ka Dhaba! Badami Ji does the chopping & I cook. There’s no ‘aadmi ka kaam’ or ‘aurat ka kaam’; 50-50 partners hain hum! But after lockdown, our business tanked; my older son also lost his job. We were barely scraping by–food was going to waste & we had no money to buy vegetables. Lekin waqt hain, badalta rehta hain–out of nowhere, a stranger came & took our video–the next day, we woke up to a line outside! Since then, all news people, company walas & customers have been coming & going. But when you were talking to Badami Ji just now, I overheard her saying, ‘Dekho iss umar mein bhi kitni mehnat karte hain!’Yeh toh best compliment hua na, madamji?"

