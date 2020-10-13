'बाबा का ढाबा' वाले कांता प्रसाद ने सुनाई अपनी अनोखी प्रेम कहानी, 'जब शादी हुई तो मैं...'

नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली में 'बाबा का ढाबा' (Baba Ka Dhaba) अब काफी मशहूर है. सोशल मीडिया ने रातों रात 'बाबा का ढाबा' चलाने वाले कांता प्रसाद और बदामी देवी नाम के इस बुजुर्ग दंपति को मशहूर कर दिया. एक तरफ लॉकडाउन में ग्राहकों की भारी कमी थी, तो अब मालवीय नगर के इस 'बाबा का ढाबा' पर ग्राहकों की लाइन लगती है. स्पॉन्सर करने वाली कंपनियों की भी कमीं नहीं है. ऐसे में इनकी जिंदगी पूरी तरह से बदल गई है.
ढाबा वाले बाबा और अम्मा की कहानी
कांता प्रसाद (80) और उनकी पत्नी बदामी देवी (78) पिछले 30 साल से 'बाबा का ढाबा' चला रहे हैं. ऐसे में उनके बारे में भी लोग जानना चाहते हैं. इस बीच ह्यूमन्स ऑफ बॉम्बे सोशल मीडिया पेज ने कांता प्रसाद और बदामी देवी की कहानी सबसे साथ साझा की है.
ऐसे हुई थी शादी
कांता प्रसाद को अपनी शादी की कुछ झलकियां याद हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी शादी महज 5 साल की उम्र में हो गई थी और तब बदामी सिर्फ 3 साल की थी. उन्होंने बताया, 'हमें नए कपड़े पहनाए गए और सारी रस्में हुईं. हमारे लिए तो ये सब पिकनिक जैसा था. हमें शादी के बारे में पता ही नहीं था. हम साल में एक बार दोस्तों की तरह मिलते. जब हम बड़े हुए तब हमारे रिश्ते के बारे में हमें पता चला. मैं 21 साल का हुआ, तब बदामी हमारे साथ रहने आई और हमारी दोस्ती मोहब्बत में बदल गई. और हम एक साथ ही जीते रहे.'
आजमगढ़ से 1961 में आए दिल्ली
कांता प्रसाद ने कहा कि जब बेटी पैदा हुई, तब हम आजमगढ़ से दिल्ली आ गए. शुरुआत में सब्जियां बेची और परिवार को पाला. हमने साल 1990 में 'बाबा का ढाबा' शुरू किया. बदामी सब्जियां काटती और मैं बनाता हूं.
पूरी पोस्ट यहां पढ़ें...
“I was 5 & Badami Ji was 3 when we got married in Azamgarh, UP. The only memory I have of the ceremony is of her hair in a braid; she looked like a doll. We thought we were attending a party–we wore new clothes, ate ladoos, performed rituals & went home. We had no idea we’d been married off; so when we met once a year, we’d reunite like old friends. As we grew older, the responsibilities of being ‘pati’ & ‘patni’ became clearer & at 21 Badami Ji came to live with me. Our friendship slipped into love–we’d grown up together & known each other our whole life. We’re luckier than most, but we knew we didn’t want our kids to have the same fate as us. So when I held our daughter for the first time, I decided to leave UP. We moved to Delhi in 1961. Here, I became a fruit seller. I’d get fruits from the mandi & Badami Ji would set up the stall. In the afternoons, Badami Ji would take over; she was a better saleswoman than me! As our family grew to 5, we began selling vegetables–we had our fair share of good & bad days. But we’d keep going for the times when we could afford chai & biscuit from a tapri. My favourite day is Friday though–that’s when Badami Ji makes aloo baingan! We then opened a chai stall. It took a toll on us financially, but Badami Ji had faith in me. I remember asking her, ‘Nahi chala toh?’ She smiled & said, ‘Koi baat nahi, kuch aur karengey!’ I wouldn’t have the courage to do anything without her. She may look small, but she has a strong willpower! So, in 1990, after hitting a half-century, we started Baba Ka Dhaba! Badami Ji does the chopping & I cook. There’s no ‘aadmi ka kaam’ or ‘aurat ka kaam’; 50-50 partners hain hum! But after lockdown, our business tanked; my older son also lost his job. We were barely scraping by–food was going to waste & we had no money to buy vegetables. Lekin waqt hain, badalta rehta hain–out of nowhere, a stranger came & took our video–the next day, we woke up to a line outside! Since then, all news people, company walas & customers have been coming & going. But when you were talking to Badami Ji just now, I overheard her saying, ‘Dekho iss umar mein bhi kitni mehnat karte hain!’Yeh toh best compliment hua na, madamji?"
कांता प्रसाद और बदामी देवी की ये कहानी लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रही है. इस बीच अनुष्का शर्मा ने इनकी कहानी साझा करते हुए लिखा, 'अच्छे विचारों को हमेशा किताबी शिक्षा की आवश्यकता नहीं होती है.'
Video-