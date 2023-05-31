'हिम्मत है तो चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करो', ओवैसी ने भाजपा को दिया ये अजीब चैलेंज
topStories1hindi1719282
Hindi Newsदेश

'हिम्मत है तो चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करो', ओवैसी ने भाजपा को दिया ये अजीब चैलेंज

Owaisi challenge to BJP: भाजपा पर हमेशा हमलावर रहने वाले ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने अब भगवा पार्टी को नई चुनौती दे दी है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Trending Photos

'हिम्मत है तो चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करो', ओवैसी ने भाजपा को दिया ये अजीब चैलेंज

Owaisi challenge to BJP: भाजपा पर हमेशा हमलावर रहने वाले ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने अब भगवा पार्टी को नई चुनौती दे दी है. उन्होंने भाजपा नेता बंडी संजय कुमार के बयान पर पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि अगर भाजपा में हिम्मत है तो उसे चीन पर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करनी चाहिए. संजय कुमार ने दावा किया था कि भाजपा 'तेलंगाना के पुराने शहर में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' करेगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज