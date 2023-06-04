Weather Update: अगले 5 दिनों तक जारी रहेगी मौसम की आंख मिचौली, IMD ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट
topStories1hindi1724680
Hindi Newsदेश

Weather Update: अगले 5 दिनों तक जारी रहेगी मौसम की आंख मिचौली, IMD ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट

IMD Alert: आने वाले सप्ताह में देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में मौसम की चरम स्थिति देखने को मिल सकती है. भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) के अनुसार, दक्षिणी भारत के कई राज्यों में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Weather Update: अगले 5 दिनों तक जारी रहेगी मौसम की आंख मिचौली, IMD ने दिया बड़ा अपडेट

IMD Alert: आने वाले सप्ताह में देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में मौसम की चरम स्थिति देखने को मिल सकती है. भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) के अनुसार, दक्षिणी भारत के कई राज्यों में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है. बिहार और पश्चिम बंगाल में भीषण गर्मी पड़ने की संभावना है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Dnipro city
Ukraine war: रूसी हमले से दहला निप्रो शहर, दो साल की बच्ची की मौत, 22 घायल