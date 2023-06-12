Cyclone Biparjoy: चक्रवात बिपारजॉय से रेलवे ट्रैफिक प्रभावित, 56 ट्रेनों को रोका गया; 95 हुईं कैंसल, जानें डिटेल
Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: अरब सागर में उत्पन्न हुआ चक्रवाती तूफान बिपारजॉय 14 जून को गुजरात के तटीय इलाकों में प्रवेश कर सकता है. इसके चलते वहां बहुत तेज हवाएं चलने और बारिश की आशंका है. इस स्थिति से निपटने के लिए रेलवे ने बड़ा फैसला किया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Indian Railways preparedness of Cyclone Biparjoy: अरब सागर में सक्रिय हुआ चक्रवात बिपारजॉय गंभीर हो गया है. उसके प्रभाव को कम करने के लिए सरकार की विभिन्न मशीनरी के साथ ही अब भारतीय रेलवे भी सक्रिय हो गया है. उसने अपने आपदा प्रबंधन तंत्र को हालात से निपटने के लिए एक्टिव कर दिया है. इस चक्रवात के इस सप्ताह गुजरात में दस्तक देने की आशंका है, जिससे बड़े पैमाने पर नुकसान हो सकता है. इसे देखते हुए रेलवे ने भावनगर, महुवा, वेरावल से पोरबंदर, ओखा से हापा और गांधीधाम क्षेत्र सहित संवेदनशील खंडों की पहचान की गई है. 

