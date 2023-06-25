यहां बन रही भारत की पहली अंडरवॉटर रेलरोड, 6 घंटे का सफर होगा 40 मिनट में
यहां बन रही भारत की पहली अंडरवॉटर रेलरोड, 6 घंटे का सफर होगा 40 मिनट में

Brahmaputra Railroad Tunnel: भारत को जल्द ही अपनी पहली अंडरवॉटर रेलरोड टनल मिलने वाली है. असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए यह घोषणा की. इसका निर्माण ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी के अंदर किया जाएगा.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

यहां बन रही भारत की पहली अंडरवॉटर रेलरोड, 6 घंटे का सफर होगा 40 मिनट में

Brahmaputra Railroad Tunnel: भारत को जल्द ही अपनी पहली अंडरवॉटर रेलरोड टनल मिलने वाली है. असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए यह घोषणा की. इसका निर्माण ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी के अंदर किया जाएगा. उन्होंने कहा कि सबकुछ ठीक रहा तो उनके कार्यकाल में ही रेल टनल का निर्माण शुरू हो जायेगा.

