Jaya Kishori: 'शहर में रहना पसंद, किसी आश्रम-कुटिया में नहीं'; जया किशोरी बोलीं- मैं वैरागी नहीं
Jaya Kishori Parents: जया किशोरी ने आगे कहा, भगवान के करीब जाने के लिए कोई नियम नहीं होते. काम तो आप लोगों के बीच कमल की तरह रहकर भी कर सकते हैं. मेरे सेशन साधारण होते हैं. उनका मकसद होता है, लोगों तक नॉलेज पहुंचाना. जब मैंने शुरुआत की थी तो कथा समझने में दिक्कतें आई थीं.

May 27, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

Jaya Kishori Networth: मशहूर कथावाचक और मोटिवेशनल स्पीकर जया किशोरी ने बेहद कम वक्त में काफी शोहरत हासिल की है. एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने कई सवालों के बेबाकी से जवाब दिए. जया किशोरी ने यह भी बताया कि उनकी पहचान बतौर आध्यात्मिक गुरु से है या फिर साध्वी या सोशल मीडिया इंफ्यूएंसर से.

