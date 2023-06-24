Viral News: पत्नी की चप्पल उतरवाने की ऐसी सजा! DRM ने उतरवा दिए कर्मचारी के कपड़े
Viral News: पत्नी की चप्पल उतरवाने की ऐसी सजा! DRM ने उतरवा दिए कर्मचारी के कपड़े

Jharkhand News: जब यह बात झारखंड के धनबाद मंडल के रेल अस्पताल में कर्मचारियों को पता चली तो उन्होंने जमकर बवाल किया. इतना ही नहीं, उन्होंने ओपीडी सर्विस भी बाधित कर दी है. असिस्टेंट के साथ बुरे बर्ताव को लेकर कर्मचारी बेहद गुस्से में हैं.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Viral News: पत्नी की चप्पल उतरवाने की ऐसी सजा! DRM ने उतरवा दिए कर्मचारी के कपड़े

DRM Wife Shoes Removed: डॉक्टर के चेंबर में घुसने से पहले डिविजनल रेलवे मैनेजर (DRM) की पत्नी की चप्पल उतरवाने का ऐसा खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ेगा, ये अस्पताल के अटेंडेंट ने कभी सोचना नहीं होगा. आरोप है कि इस बात पर डीआरएम ने दफ्तर बुलवाकर असिस्टेंट के कपड़े उतरवा दिए. अपमान से आहत होकर असिस्टेंट डिप्रेशन में चला गया और उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा. 

