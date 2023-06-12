Crime News: एकदम से बदल गई महिला की मौत की वजह, जिसे सड़क हादसा मान रही थी पुलिस वो निकली ये
Crime News: एकदम से बदल गई महिला की मौत की वजह, जिसे सड़क हादसा मान रही थी पुलिस वो निकली ये

Crime News: पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज खंगाले, इसमें एक कार महिला को टक्कर मारते हुए और मौके से भागते हुए दिख रही है. 45 वर्षीय जमयंती की हत्या के आरोप में मुख्य आरोपी मनोज समेत चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Kanpur News: उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर शहर के मरियमपुर चौराहे के पास आठ जून को हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में एक महिला की मौत अब हत्या का मामला निकली है. पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज खंगाले, इसमें एक कार महिला को टक्कर मारते हुए और मौके से भागते हुए दिख रही है. 45 वर्षीय जमयंती की हत्या के आरोप में मुख्य आरोपी मनोज समेत चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है.

