कूनो नेशनल पार्क के जंगल में आया नया 'मेहमान', अधिकारियों ने दिया ये बड़ा अपडेट

Kuno National Park: मध्यप्रदेश का कूनो नेशनल पार्क चीतों को लेकर हमेशा सुर्खियों में बना रहता है. हाल ही में चीते के शावक की मौत ने लोगों को मायूस कर दिया था. अब कूनो नेशनल पार्क से जुड़ी एक अच्छी खबर सामने आई है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

Kuno National Park: मध्यप्रदेश का कूनो नेशनल पार्क चीतों को लेकर हमेशा सुर्खियों में बना रहता है. हाल ही में चीते के शावक की मौत ने लोगों को मायूस कर दिया था. अब कूनो नेशनल पार्क से जुड़ी एक अच्छी खबर सामने आई है. कूनो नेशनल पार्क के जंगल में एक और मादा चीता को छोड़ा गया है. इस बारे में सोमवार को एक अधिकारी ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि एक और चीते को जंगल में छोड़ा गया है.

