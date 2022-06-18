LIVE: काबुल में गुरुद्वारे पर आतंकी हमला, कई सिखों को बनाया बंधक; एक की मौत
LIVE: काबुल में गुरुद्वारे पर आतंकी हमला, कई सिखों को बनाया बंधक; एक की मौत

Written by - Zee News Desk|Edited by: Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

LIVE: काबुल में गुरुद्वारे पर आतंकी हमला, कई सिखों को बनाया बंधक; एक की मौत
18 June 2022
15:49 PM

काबुलः गुरुद्वारे पर आतंकी हमला

काबुल में एक गुरुद्वारे पर हमला किया गया और लोगों को बंधक बना लिया गया. इस हमले में 1 ग्रंथी की मौत हो गई. वहां ब्लास्ट और फायरिंग भी हुई है. डीएसजीएमसी के अध्यक्ष हरमीत सिंह कालका ने कहा कि हम सरकार से अफगानिस्तान में अल्पसंख्यकों की देखभाल करने की अपील करते हैं. भारत सरकार ने लोगों को उनके वीजा के साथ भारत आने में मदद करने का आश्वासन दिया है.

