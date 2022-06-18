LIVE: काबुल में गुरुद्वारे पर आतंकी हमला, कई सिखों को बनाया बंधक; एक की मौत
LIVE Blog
18 June 2022
15:49 PM
काबुलः गुरुद्वारे पर आतंकी हमला
A gurudwara was attacked in Kabul & people were made hostage, 1 Granthi was killed. Blasts & firing happened there. We appeal to Govt to take care of minorities in Afghanistan. GoI assured to help people with their Visa to come to India: Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, DSGMC pic.twitter.com/oiDcFLg3AL
— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022
काबुल में एक गुरुद्वारे पर हमला किया गया और लोगों को बंधक बना लिया गया. इस हमले में 1 ग्रंथी की मौत हो गई. वहां ब्लास्ट और फायरिंग भी हुई है. डीएसजीएमसी के अध्यक्ष हरमीत सिंह कालका ने कहा कि हम सरकार से अफगानिस्तान में अल्पसंख्यकों की देखभाल करने की अपील करते हैं. भारत सरकार ने लोगों को उनके वीजा के साथ भारत आने में मदद करने का आश्वासन दिया है.
