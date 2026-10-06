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SIR-वोटर लिस्ट पर सियासी बवाल, इंडिया गठबंधन के मार्च से पहले सुरक्षा सख्त; संसद से EC दफ्तर तक जवान तैनात


India Alliance Protest: असम, पश्चिम बंगाल, तमिलनाडु और पुदुचेरी की कई विधानसभा सीटों पर आज उपचुनाव होने वाले हैं, तो वहीं कांग्रेस आज इंडिया गठबंधन के साथ मिलकर SIR और वोट चोरी को लेकर इलेक्शन कमीशन के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन करने वाली है. आम आदमी ने खुद को इस विरोध मार्च से अलग कर लिया है.

Written ByShruti Kaul
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 07:01 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
SIR-वोटर लिस्ट पर सियासी बवाल, इंडिया गठबंधन के मार्च से पहले सुरक्षा सख्त; संसद से EC दफ्तर तक जवान तैनात
06 October 2026 09:14 AM (IST)

चुनाव आयोग के बाहर सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के मामले को लेकर 'इंडिया' ब्लॉक के सांसदों के मकर द्वार से यहां तक ​​होने वाले विरोध मार्च से पहले, भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के कार्यालय के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है.

06 October 2026 08:49 AM (IST)

सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

दिल्ली में संसद भवन से चुनाव कार्यालय तक होने वाले इंडिया गठबंधन के मार्च से पहले सुरक्षा व्यवस्था चुस्त है. जगह-जगह भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात हैं. पुलिस ने प्रदर्शन और विरोध को दखते हुए लोगों से अपील की है कि वे घर से निकलने से पहले डायवर्जन जरूर देखें. 

06 October 2026 08:36 AM (IST)

वोट डालकर पुलिस के साथ गए हुमायूं कबीर

आम जनता उन्नयन पार्टी (AJUP) के चीफ हुमायूं कबीर को वोट डालने के बाद रेजीनगर पुलिस उनके पार्टी ऑफिस से ले गई. 

 

06 October 2026 08:26 AM (IST)

INDIA ब्लॉक की अहमियत कम हो रही: दिलीप घोष

INDIA ब्लॉक के विरोध मार्च को लेकर पश्चिम बंगाल के मंत्री दिलीप घोष ने कहा,' इंडिया' ब्लॉक से कुछ लोग अलग हो जाते हैं. आम आदमी पार्टी भी इसी तरह बनी थी, लेकिन धीरे-धीरे उसकी अहमियत कम होती जा रही है. जनता विपक्ष की उस राजनीति को पसंद नहीं करती, जिसमें झूठ, धोखेबाजी, भ्रष्टाचार और डर का माहौल बनाना शामिल है. लोग विकास, शांति और देश की तरक्की चाहते हैं. आज पीएम मोदी की लीडरशिप में देश का हर व्यक्ति अपनी जीवन में साफ बदलाव महसूस कर रहा है. इसीलिए लोग पीएम मोदी और उनकी लीडरशिप के साथ खड़े हैं. जहां तक विपक्ष की बात है वे अपनी पुरानी हरकतें जारी रखेंगे, लेकिन कुल मिलाकर राजनीतिक माहौल में कोई असली बदलाव नहीं आया है.'  

06 October 2026 08:13 AM (IST)

नंदीग्राम में वोटिंग शुरू

पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्वी मेदिनीपुर में नंदीग्राम विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है. मुख्यमंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी नंदनयकबार प्राइमरी स्कूल के पोलिंग स्टेशन 79 में अपना वोट डालेंगे. 

 

06 October 2026 08:10 AM (IST)

CEC ने किया देशद्रोह: इमरान मसूद

INDIA गठबंधन के मार्च पर कांग्रेस सांसद इमरान मसूद ने भाजपा पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा,'देखिए उन्होंने हालात का कितना मजाक बना दिया है. उन्होंने चुनाव आयुक्त को छूट दे दी, ताकि उनके खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई न हो सके.फॉर्म 6 में बदलाव किए गए. ये बदलाव किसने किए? हम यही तो पूछ रहे हैं. हमारी लड़ाई चुनाव आयोग से है, फिर भी जवाब BJP देती है. चुनाव आयुक्त को जाना ही होगा. उन्होंने देश के साथ धोखा किया है, उन्होंने देश का भरोसा तोड़ा है. हमारा मानना ​​है कि यह अपराध इतना गंभीर है कि यह देशद्रोह की श्रेणी में आता है. उन्हें पद छोड़ना होगा. हम सब तैयार हैं. यह उनके खिलाफ एक निर्णायक लड़ाई होगी. हम उनके खिलाफ मार्च करेंगे.' 

 

06 October 2026 08:03 AM (IST)

जवानों की भारी तैनाती

INDIA ब्लॉक के सांसदों के मार्च को लेकर आकाशवाणी के आसपास RAF (रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स) के जवानों की भारी तैनाती देखी गई.   

06 October 2026 07:53 AM (IST)

थट्टनचावडी विधानसभा में वोटिंग शुरू

पुडुचेरी के थट्टनचावडी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है. 

 

06 October 2026 07:51 AM (IST)

उनकी मंशा देश में वोट लूटने की है: कांग्रेस सांसद

इंडिया गठबंधन के मार्च को लेकर कांग्रेस सांसद चमाला किरण कुमार रेड्डी ने कहा,' हम यह नहीं कह रहे हैं कि फॉर्म 6 गैर कानूनी है. हम उस फॉर्म 6 की बात कर रहे हैं जो ज्ञानेश कुमार की ओर से बदलावों के लिए मंजूरी दिए जाने से पहले मौजूद था. इससे साफ पता चलता है कि उनकी मंशा देश में वोट लूटने की है. आज हम सभी विपक्षी दलों और INDIA ब्लॉक के सांसदों के साथ मिलकर मकरद्वार से भारत निर्वाचन आयोग तक विरोध प्रदर्शन करने जा रहे हैं. हमारी मांग है कि ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाए. अगर वे कोई जवाब नहीं देते हैं, तो देश की जनता को प्रतिक्रिया देनी होगी.'

06 October 2026 07:40 AM (IST)

मदुरंतकम विधानसभा में वोटिंग शुरू

तमिलनाडु के मदुरंतकम विधानसभा क्षेत्र में उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है. यह सीट AIADMK विधायक मरगथम कुमारवेल के इस्तीफे के चलते खाली हुई थी. वह बाद में TVK में शामिल हो गए थे.

 

06 October 2026 07:32 AM (IST)

हुमायूं कबीर ने डाला वोट

आम जनता उन्नयन पार्टी (AJUP) के प्रमुख और विधायक हुमायूं कबीर ने रेजीनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डाला. 

 

06 October 2026 07:26 AM (IST)

हुमायूं कबीर की पुलिस को हिदायत

आम जनता उन्नयन पार्टी (AJUP) के चीफ हुमायूं कबीर ने उपचुनाव को लेकर कहा,'पुलिस खुद कई बूथों पर वोटिंग प्रोसेस को हाईजैक कर रही है. भारत के गणतंत्र और संविधान के तहत पुलिस का काम लोगों की सुरक्षाकरना है. फिर भी वही लोग वोट हाईजैक कर रहे हैं. वोट हाईजैक करने की क्या जरूरत है. सरकार तो पहले से ही बनी हुई है.' 

हुमायूं कबीर ने आगे कहा,' 23 अप्रैल को हुए चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण थे. गड़बड़ी का कोई आरोप नहीं था. लेकिन पिछले 2 महीनों से पुलिस जुल्म कर रही है और हमले कर रही है. उन्होंने 64 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है, फिर भी वे संतुष्ट नहीं हैं. उन्हें पीछे हटना चाहिए.' 

06 October 2026 07:20 AM (IST)

उपचुनाव से पहले हुमायूं कबीर का आरोप

रेजीनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हो रहे उपचुनाव को लेकर AJUP पार्टी के प्रमुख हुमायूं कबीर ने कहा,' रेजीनगर की बात करें तो, जब मैंने 23 अप्रैल 2026 को यहां चुनाव लड़ा था तो मुझे अकेले ही 1,24,000 वोट मिले थे. इस बार 93 प्रतिशत वोटिंग होने की कोई संभावना नहीं है, तो वोटिंग कैसी होगी?'  

हुमायूं कबीर ने ये भी कहा कि इस चुनाव में भाजपा के जीतने का कोई मौका नहीं है. उन्होंने ये भी कहा,' भाजपा डरी हुई है. पुलिस आम जनता पर हमले कर रही है. कल तक, मेरी पार्टी के 64 कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका था. वे केवल मुस्लिम पुरुषों को निशाना बना रहे हैं. क्योंकि ये लोग कभी BJP को वोट नहीं देंगे. BJP के जीतने की कोई संभावना नहीं है. आम जनता को अपने अधिकारों का इस्तेमाल करने दें. पुलिसकर्मी पिछले दो महीनों से हमले कर रहे हैं. इसे बंद होना चाहिए. निष्पक्ष चुनाव सुनिश्चित करना चुनाव आयोग और राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री, दोनों की जिम्मेदारी है. पुलिस को आम लोगों पर खुलेआम अत्याचार नहीं करना चाहिए.' 

06 October 2026 07:10 AM (IST)

रेजीनगर में उपचुनाव के लिए कड़ी सुरक्षा

पश्चिम बंगाल के रेजीनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में उपचुनाव से पहले एक पोलिंग स्टेशन के बाहर कड़ी सुरक्षा. 

 

06 October 2026 07:08 AM (IST)

तमिलनाडु में चुनाव की तैयारी

तमिलनाडु में मदुरंतकम विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव के लिए मॉक पोल का आयोजन. 

 

06 October 2026 07:04 AM (IST)

प्रदर्शन को लेकर कड़ी सुरक्षा

दिल्ली में विपक्ष के विरोध प्रदर्शन को लेकर संसद मार्ग, इलेक्शन कमीशन ऑफिस और जंतर-मंतर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई है 

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Shruti Kaul

Shruti Kaul

ज़ी न्यूज में सब एडिटर. वनस्थली विद्यापीठ यूनिवर्सिटी, राजस्थान से जर्नलिज्म और मास कम्युनिकेशन में ग्रेजुएशन. ये राष्ट्रीय-अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मुद्दो से जुड़े विषयों पर लिखती हैं. लिखने के अलावा श्रुति को नई जगहों पर घूमना, संगीत सुनना, फिल्में देखना और फूड एक्सप्लोर करने का बेहद शौक है. 

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