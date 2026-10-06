/SIR-वोटर लिस्ट पर सियासी बवाल, इंडिया गठबंधन के मार्च से पहले सुरक्षा सख्त; संसद से EC दफ्तर तक जवान तैनात

CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के मामले को लेकर 'इंडिया' ब्लॉक के सांसदों के मकर द्वार से यहां तक होने वाले विरोध मार्च से पहले, भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के कार्यालय के बाहर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है.
#WATCH | Delhi: Security tightened outside the Election Commission of India office, ahead of the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march from Makar Dwar to here, over CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter. https://t.co/AY0VfRLyuS
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
दिल्ली में संसद भवन से चुनाव कार्यालय तक होने वाले इंडिया गठबंधन के मार्च से पहले सुरक्षा व्यवस्था चुस्त है. जगह-जगह भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात हैं. पुलिस ने प्रदर्शन और विरोध को दखते हुए लोगों से अपील की है कि वे घर से निकलने से पहले डायवर्जन जरूर देखें.
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy presence of RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel around Transport Bhawan, ahead of INDIA bloc MPs' march to the Election Commission office today amid the CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter. https://t.co/cYeFSTFBAK
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
आम जनता उन्नयन पार्टी (AJUP) के चीफ हुमायूं कबीर को वोट डालने के बाद रेजीनगर पुलिस उनके पार्टी ऑफिस से ले गई.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir being taken away by Rejinagar Police from his party office in Murshidabad. More details awaited. Earlier today, he cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency by-election. https://t.co/64BUjurfKQ
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
INDIA ब्लॉक के विरोध मार्च को लेकर पश्चिम बंगाल के मंत्री दिलीप घोष ने कहा,' इंडिया' ब्लॉक से कुछ लोग अलग हो जाते हैं. आम आदमी पार्टी भी इसी तरह बनी थी, लेकिन धीरे-धीरे उसकी अहमियत कम होती जा रही है. जनता विपक्ष की उस राजनीति को पसंद नहीं करती, जिसमें झूठ, धोखेबाजी, भ्रष्टाचार और डर का माहौल बनाना शामिल है. लोग विकास, शांति और देश की तरक्की चाहते हैं. आज पीएम मोदी की लीडरशिप में देश का हर व्यक्ति अपनी जीवन में साफ बदलाव महसूस कर रहा है. इसीलिए लोग पीएम मोदी और उनकी लीडरशिप के साथ खड़े हैं. जहां तक विपक्ष की बात है वे अपनी पुरानी हरकतें जारी रखेंगे, लेकिन कुल मिलाकर राजनीतिक माहौल में कोई असली बदलाव नहीं आया है.'
#WATCH | Kolkata | On INDIA Bloc's march to Nirvachan Sadan, West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh says, "The 'INDIA' bloc: some people drift away from it. The Aam Aadmi Party was formed in a similar fashion, yet its relevance is gradually fading. The public does not desire the kind of politics the opposition has been practicing, characterized by lies, deceit, corruption, and the creation of an atmosphere of fear. People want development, peace, and national progress. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, every individual in the country feels a tangible change in their life. That is why the people stand with PM Modi and his leadership. As for the opposition, they will continue with their usual antics, but there is no real change in the overall political landscape."
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
पश्चिम बंगाल के पूर्वी मेदिनीपुर में नंदीग्राम विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है. मुख्यमंत्री सुवेंदु अधिकारी नंदनयकबार प्राइमरी स्कूल के पोलिंग स्टेशन 79 में अपना वोट डालेंगे.
#WATCH | Purba Medinipur, West Bengal: Voting for the Nandigram Assembly by-elections has begun. Visuals from Polling Station 79, Nandanayakbar Primary School. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will cast his vote here. The Nandigram Assembly seat fell vacant after CM Adhikari, who won from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram in the Assembly election, resigned as a Nandigram MLA.
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
INDIA गठबंधन के मार्च पर कांग्रेस सांसद इमरान मसूद ने भाजपा पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा,'देखिए उन्होंने हालात का कितना मजाक बना दिया है. उन्होंने चुनाव आयुक्त को छूट दे दी, ताकि उनके खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई न हो सके.फॉर्म 6 में बदलाव किए गए. ये बदलाव किसने किए? हम यही तो पूछ रहे हैं. हमारी लड़ाई चुनाव आयोग से है, फिर भी जवाब BJP देती है. चुनाव आयुक्त को जाना ही होगा. उन्होंने देश के साथ धोखा किया है, उन्होंने देश का भरोसा तोड़ा है. हमारा मानना है कि यह अपराध इतना गंभीर है कि यह देशद्रोह की श्रेणी में आता है. उन्हें पद छोड़ना होगा. हम सब तैयार हैं. यह उनके खिलाफ एक निर्णायक लड़ाई होगी. हम उनके खिलाफ मार्च करेंगे.'
#WATCH | Delhi: On INDIA Bloc's march to Nirvachan Sadan, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "Look at the mockery they have made of the situation. They granted immunity to the Election Commissioner, ensuring no action could be taken against him... Changes were made to Form 6. Who made those changes? That is precisely what we are asking... Our fight is with the Election Commission, yet it is the BJP that provides the answers... The Election Commissioner must go. They have betrayed the nation; they have shattered the country's trust. We maintain that this offense is so grave that it falls under the category of treason. They must step down... we are all prepared. This will be a decisive battle against them... We will march against them..."
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
INDIA ब्लॉक के सांसदों के मार्च को लेकर आकाशवाणी के आसपास RAF (रैपिड एक्शन फोर्स) के जवानों की भारी तैनाती देखी गई.
#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy presence of RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel around Akashvani, ahead of INDIA bloc MPs' march to the Election Commission office today amid the CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter. https://t.co/Hpy04uCz2i
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
पुडुचेरी के थट्टनचावडी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है.
#WATCH | Puducherry: Voting for the by-election for the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency has begun. The by-election is taking place here after Chief Minister and AINRC founder N. Rangasamy chose to vacate the seat after retaining the second seat of the Mangalam constituency, which he won in the April 2026 Assembly polls.
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
इंडिया गठबंधन के मार्च को लेकर कांग्रेस सांसद चमाला किरण कुमार रेड्डी ने कहा,' हम यह नहीं कह रहे हैं कि फॉर्म 6 गैर कानूनी है. हम उस फॉर्म 6 की बात कर रहे हैं जो ज्ञानेश कुमार की ओर से बदलावों के लिए मंजूरी दिए जाने से पहले मौजूद था. इससे साफ पता चलता है कि उनकी मंशा देश में वोट लूटने की है. आज हम सभी विपक्षी दलों और INDIA ब्लॉक के सांसदों के साथ मिलकर मकरद्वार से भारत निर्वाचन आयोग तक विरोध प्रदर्शन करने जा रहे हैं. हमारी मांग है कि ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाए. अगर वे कोई जवाब नहीं देते हैं, तो देश की जनता को प्रतिक्रिया देनी होगी.'
#WATCH | Delhi: On INDIA Bloc's march to Nirvachan Sadan, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy says, "We are not saying Form 6 is illegal. We are saying the Form 6 that existed before Gyanesh Kumar approved it for the changes. It clearly shows that they have an intention of looting the votes in this country... Today we are going to do our protest from Makardwar to the Election Commission of India with all the opposition parties and INDIA bloc MPs. We demand that immediate action be taken against Gyanesh Kumar... If they don't respond, the people of this country have to react..."
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
तमिलनाडु के मदुरंतकम विधानसभा क्षेत्र में उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग शुरू हो गई है. यह सीट AIADMK विधायक मरगथम कुमारवेल के इस्तीफे के चलते खाली हुई थी. वह बाद में TVK में शामिल हो गए थे.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Voting for the by-election to Madurantakam Assembly constituency has begun. The vacancy arose due to the resignation of AIADMK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel, who later joined TVK. https://t.co/qO5szthNmQ
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
आम जनता उन्नयन पार्टी (AJUP) के प्रमुख और विधायक हुमायूं कबीर ने रेजीनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डाला.
आम जनता उन्नयन पार्टी (AJUP) के चीफ हुमायूं कबीर ने उपचुनाव को लेकर कहा,'पुलिस खुद कई बूथों पर वोटिंग प्रोसेस को हाईजैक कर रही है. भारत के गणतंत्र और संविधान के तहत पुलिस का काम लोगों की सुरक्षाकरना है. फिर भी वही लोग वोट हाईजैक कर रहे हैं. वोट हाईजैक करने की क्या जरूरत है. सरकार तो पहले से ही बनी हुई है.'
#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir says, "The accusations have just begun... The police themselves are hijacking the voting process at many booths. In India's republic and under the Constitution, the police are meant to ensure the safety and security of the people; that is their duty. Yet, they are the ones hijacking the vote. Why is there a need to hijack votes? The govt is already established... The election held on April 23rd was peaceful; there were no allegations of wrongdoing... But for the past 2 months, the police have been committing atrocities and launching attacks. They have detained 64 people, yet they are not satisfied. They must step back..."
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
हुमायूं कबीर ने आगे कहा,' 23 अप्रैल को हुए चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण थे. गड़बड़ी का कोई आरोप नहीं था. लेकिन पिछले 2 महीनों से पुलिस जुल्म कर रही है और हमले कर रही है. उन्होंने 64 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है, फिर भी वे संतुष्ट नहीं हैं. उन्हें पीछे हटना चाहिए.'
रेजीनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हो रहे उपचुनाव को लेकर AJUP पार्टी के प्रमुख हुमायूं कबीर ने कहा,' रेजीनगर की बात करें तो, जब मैंने 23 अप्रैल 2026 को यहां चुनाव लड़ा था तो मुझे अकेले ही 1,24,000 वोट मिले थे. इस बार 93 प्रतिशत वोटिंग होने की कोई संभावना नहीं है, तो वोटिंग कैसी होगी?'
#WATCH | Rejinagar, West Bengal: On the by-election for the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, AJUP party chief Humayun Kabir says, "Regarding the Rejinagar constituency—when I contested the election there on April 23, 2026, I alone secured 1,24,000 votes. Now, a by-election is taking place. There is no possibility of a 93% voter turnout this time. So, how will the voting go? Let the day end, and you will find out the turnout percentage... The BJP has no chance. They are scared. The police are attacking the general public. As of yesterday, 64 of my party workers had been arrested. They are targeting only Muslim men. Since these people will never vote for the BJP, the police are acting out of hostility and attacking them. In my opinion, the more they attack, the more the tide will turn against them. The BJP has no chance of winning... Let the general public exercise their rights. Police personnel have been carrying out attacks for the past two months; this must stop... Ensuring a free and fair election is the responsibility of both the Election Commission and the state's Chief Minister. The police must not blatantly perpetrate atrocities against the common people."
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
हुमायूं कबीर ने ये भी कहा कि इस चुनाव में भाजपा के जीतने का कोई मौका नहीं है. उन्होंने ये भी कहा,' भाजपा डरी हुई है. पुलिस आम जनता पर हमले कर रही है. कल तक, मेरी पार्टी के 64 कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका था. वे केवल मुस्लिम पुरुषों को निशाना बना रहे हैं. क्योंकि ये लोग कभी BJP को वोट नहीं देंगे. BJP के जीतने की कोई संभावना नहीं है. आम जनता को अपने अधिकारों का इस्तेमाल करने दें. पुलिसकर्मी पिछले दो महीनों से हमले कर रहे हैं. इसे बंद होना चाहिए. निष्पक्ष चुनाव सुनिश्चित करना चुनाव आयोग और राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री, दोनों की जिम्मेदारी है. पुलिस को आम लोगों पर खुलेआम अत्याचार नहीं करना चाहिए.'
पश्चिम बंगाल के रेजीनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में उपचुनाव से पहले एक पोलिंग स्टेशन के बाहर कड़ी सुरक्षा.
#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Security visuals from outside a polling station ahead of the Rejinagar Assembly constituency bye-election. https://t.co/4wI8Wawvk4
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
तमिलनाडु में मदुरंतकम विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव के लिए मॉक पोल का आयोजन.
#WATCH | Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu: Mock poll underway for the Madurantakam Assembly constituency by-election. (Visuals from a polling station) https://t.co/BgKgCb74Li
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
दिल्ली में विपक्ष के विरोध प्रदर्शन को लेकर संसद मार्ग, इलेक्शन कमीशन ऑफिस और जंतर-मंतर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई है
#WATCH | Delhi: Security arrangements have been tightened ahead of the proposed opposition protest. Morning visuals around Sansad Marg, the Election Commission office, Jantar Mantar area. https://t.co/EwdgZcX5ZN
— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
Congress Protest: देशभर में इन दिनों विपक्ष ने इलेक्शन कमीशन के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोला है. इसी बीच दिल्ली में आज ( मंगलवार 6 अक्टूबर 2026) कांग्रेस चुनाव आयोग और मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ( CEC) के खिलाफ SIR और वोट चोरी को लेकर प्रदर्शन करने वाली है. इसको लेकर पार्टी ने एक बैठक की, जिसमें INDIA अलायंस की ओर से चुनाव आयोग घेरने का फैसला लिया गया. इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी के साथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे और ममता बनर्जी समेत 19 विपक्षी दलों के नेता शामिल होंगे.
कांग्रेस ने बैठक के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करते हुए जानकारी दी कि पार्टी अगले कई दिनों तक लगातार अभियान चलाएगी. आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) ने इंडिया गठबंधन के इस प्रदर्शन में शामिल न होने का फैसला लिया है. पार्टी के नेता संजय सिंह ने साफ किया है कि आम आदमी पार्टी वोटर लिस्ट में गड़बड़ियों के खिलाफ स्वतंत्र रूप से अपनी लड़ाई लड़ रही है.
इसके अलावा आज ( 6 अक्टूबर 2026) को देश के 4 प्रमुख विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग होगी. इसमें तमिलनाडु की मदुरंतकम और धारापुरम सीट पर DMK, मुख्यमंत्री विजय की पार्टी TVK और AIADMK के बीच मुकाबला है. इसके अलावा पुदुचेरी की थट्टांचावडी सीट पर सीएम एन रंगासामी की ओर छोड़ी गई सीट पर भी उपचुनाव होगा. पश्चिम बंगाल की नंदीग्राम और रेजीनगर सीट में भी आज वोटिंग होनी है. इसके अलावा असम में भी नगांव लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग होगी. वहीं, राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू भी आज 6-8 अक्टूबर 2026 तक हिमाचल प्रदेश के 3 दिवसीय दौरे पर रहने वाली हैं.