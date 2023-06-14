'लोकसभा चुनाव अगले साल नहीं, पहले भी हो सकते हैं', इस दिग्गज नेता ने दिया बड़ा बयान
Lok Sabha election: बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बुधवार को कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव समय से पहले होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता. नीतीश ने मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव और अन्य लोगों की उपस्थिति में यह टिप्पणी की.

Jun 14, 2023

Lok Sabha election: बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बुधवार को कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव समय से पहले होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता. नीतीश ने मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव और अन्य लोगों की उपस्थिति में यह टिप्पणी की. मुख्यमंत्री ने यहीं से ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग की 6,680.67 करोड़ रुपये की 5,061 परियोजनाओं का शुभारंभ भी किया.

