मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव: उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट तैयार करने के लिए कांग्रेस का बड़ा कदम, अपना रही ये फार्मूला

Madhya Pradesh Election: मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने रविवार को कहा कि इस साल के अंत में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए उनकी पार्टी एक स्वतंत्र सर्वेक्षण करा रही है, जिससे राज्य में पार्टी उम्मीदवारों के चयन में मदद मिलेगी.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Election: मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ ने रविवार को कहा कि इस साल के अंत में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए उनकी पार्टी एक स्वतंत्र सर्वेक्षण करा रही है, जिससे राज्य में पार्टी उम्मीदवारों के चयन में मदद मिलेगी. उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी उम्मीदवार चयन प्रक्रिया के तहत कांग्रेस स्थानीय लोगों की राय को महत्व देगी.


