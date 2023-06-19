Viral Video: युवक को बनाया कुत्ता, गले में बांधी बेल्ट; वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मचा हड़कंप
topStories1hindi1744502
Hindi Newsदेश

Viral Video: युवक को बनाया कुत्ता, गले में बांधी बेल्ट; वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मचा हड़कंप

MP Viral Video: पुलिस ने आईपीसी की धारा 365, 341, 342, 323, 327, 294, 427 और 34 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है. जानकारी के मुताबिक, पीड़ित पक्ष ने एक महीने पहले भी शिकायत की थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई सुनवाई नहीं की.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Viral Video: युवक को बनाया कुत्ता, गले में बांधी बेल्ट; वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मचा हड़कंप

Bhopal News: सोशल मीडिया पर एक शर्मनाक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक युवक के गले में कुछ लोग फंदा डालकर कुत्ते जैसा व्यवहार करते नजर आ रहे हैं.ये लोग उससे किसी बात पर माफी मांगने को कह रहे हैं. इन लोगों के चंगुल में फंसा युवक बेबस नजर आ रहा है. वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू