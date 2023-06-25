'मौसम की तरह यूपी में ठंडे पड़े माफिया', नोएडा में जमकर गरजे CM योगी, पाकिस्तान पर कही ये बात
'मौसम की तरह यूपी में ठंडे पड़े माफिया', नोएडा में जमकर गरजे CM योगी, पाकिस्तान पर कही ये बात

CM Yogi Noida Visit: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को मीडिया की स्वतंत्रता की वकालत करते हुए 25 जून, 1975 को भारतीय लोकतंत्र के इतिहास के एक ‘काला दिन’ के रूप में याद किया, जब इंदिरा गांधी के नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार ने देशभर में आपातकाल लागू कर दिया था.

'मौसम की तरह यूपी में ठंडे पड़े माफिया', नोएडा में जमकर गरजे CM योगी, पाकिस्तान पर कही ये बात

CM Yogi Noida Visit: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को मीडिया की स्वतंत्रता की वकालत करते हुए 25 जून, 1975 को भारतीय लोकतंत्र के इतिहास के एक ‘काला दिन’ के रूप में याद किया, जब इंदिरा गांधी के नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार ने देशभर में आपातकाल लागू कर दिया था. इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश में माफिया राज खत्म हो गया है और मथुरा, अयोध्या तथा वाराणसी का विकास हो रहा है. सीएम योगी ने कहा कि जैसे पश्चिमी यूपी का मौसम ठंडा हो गया है वैसे ही उत्तर प्रदेश में माफिया ठंडे पड़ गए हैं.

