Aurangzeb: भारत में कोई भी मुस्लिम औरंगजेब का वंशज नहीं, विवाद के बीच मुगल बादशाह पर बोले Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis ने कहा है कि भारत में कोई भी मुस्लिम औरंगजेब का वंशज नहीं है और देश में राष्ट्रवादी मुसलमान मुगल बादशाह को अपना नेता नहीं मानते. उन्होंने औरंगाबाद जिले में औरंगजेब के मकबरे पर जाने के लिए वंचित बहुजन आघाड़ी (वीबीए) के प्रमुख प्रकाश आंबेडकर पर भी निशाना साधा.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Devendra Fadnavis Statement: महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने कहा है कि भारत में कोई भी मुस्लिम औरंगजेब का वंशज नहीं है और देश में राष्ट्रवादी मुसलमान मुगल बादशाह को अपना नेता नहीं मानते. उन्होंने औरंगाबाद जिले में औरंगजेब के मकबरे पर जाने के लिए वंचित बहुजन आघाड़ी (वीबीए) के प्रमुख प्रकाश आंबेडकर पर भी निशाना साधा और शिवसेना (यूबीटी) के अध्यक्ष उद्धव ठाकरे से सवाल किया कि क्या उन्हें उनका कदम मंजूर है.

