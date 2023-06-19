Uddhav Thackeray को 48 घंटे के भीतर लगा दूसरा झटका, शिंदे गुट में शामिल हुई ये दिग्गज नेता
Uddhav Thackeray को 48 घंटे के भीतर लगा दूसरा झटका, शिंदे गुट में शामिल हुई ये दिग्गज नेता

Eknath Shinde Led Faction: पिछले दो दिनों में ठाकरे के नेतृत्व वाले गुट के लिए यह दूसरा झटका है. एक दिन पहले वरिष्ठ नेता शिशिर शिंदे ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया था.

 

Jun 19, 2023

Uddhav Thackeray को 48 घंटे के भीतर लगा दूसरा झटका, शिंदे गुट में शामिल हुई ये दिग्गज नेता

Maharashtra Politics: शिवसेना (उद्धव बालासाहेब ठाकरे) की नेता एवं विधान पार्षद मनीषा कायंदे महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे के नेतृत्व वाली शिवसेना में रविवार को शामिल हो गईं. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि पार्टी मामलों पर प्रतिक्रिया जानने के लिए उद्धव ठाकरे पहुंच से बाहर हैं. कायंदे ने यह भी दावा किया कि ठाकरे गुट में महिलाओं से पैसे मांगे जाते हैं.

