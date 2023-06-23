Opposition Meeting: विपक्षी एकता पर फंसा पेंच! धुर विरोधी कांग्रेस-AAP कैसे आएंगे साथ? खरगे ने दिया ये बयान
Opposition Patna Meeting: विपक्ष की पटना में बड़ी बैठक आज है. 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर बीजेपी के खिलाफ रणनीति बनेगी. राहुल गांधी, केजरीवाल समेत 18 पार्टियों के नेता शामिल होंगे. धुर विरोधी कांग्रेस (Congress) और आप (AAP) कैसे एक साथ आएंगे, ये सवाल जस का तस बना हुआ है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: मिशन लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 और विपक्षी एकता (Opposition Unity) के लिए आज पटना (Patna) में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक होने होने जा रही है. जेडीयू (JDU) सहित 18 बड़ी पार्टियों के नेता इस बैठक में शामिल होंगे. विपक्षी बैठक से पहले आरजेडी (RJD) का लालटेन शो किया है. पटना में आरजेडी कार्यकर्ता ने लालटेन को लेकर शो किया. ममता बनर्जी, अरविंद केजरीवाल, भगवंत मान और एमके स्टालिन जैसे नेता पटना पहुंच चुके हैं. वहीं कुछ और नेताओं के पटना पहुंचने का सिलसिला जारी है. 2024 में होने वाले आम चुनाव से ठीक पहले ये बैठक अहम मानी जा रही है. लेकिन सवाल अब भी जस का तस है कि आखिर विपक्षी दलों की ओर से मोदी के खिलाफ चेहरा कौन होगा? क्या किसी एक नाम पर सहमति बन जाएगी या फिर चुनाव नजदीक आते-आते ये दल बिखर जाएंगे. दिल्ली और पंजाब में धुर विरोधी आप और कांग्रेस कैसे साथ आएंगे? मीटिंग से पहले ही कांग्रेस चीफ खरगे का बड़ा बयान सामने आया है.

