कांग्रेस के साथ कितनी 'ममता'? लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बंगाल सीएम ने दिखाए तेवर
Mamata Banerjee: पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने शुक्रवार को जोर देकर कहा कि बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव नामांकन प्रक्रिया शांतिपूर्ण है. जबकि विपक्षी दलों ने "एक या दो छिटपुट" घटनाओं को मुद्दा बनाने की कोशिश की.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee: पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने शुक्रवार को जोर देकर कहा कि बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव नामांकन प्रक्रिया शांतिपूर्ण है. जबकि विपक्षी दलों ने "एक या दो छिटपुट" घटनाओं को मुद्दा बनाने की कोशिश की. राज्यपाल सी वी आनंद बोस ने भांगोर का दौरा करने के बाद कहा था कि राज्य में राजनीतिक हिंसा समाप्त होनी चाहिए, जहां एक दिन पहले दो दलों के समर्थक आपस में भिड़ गए थे, जिसमें तीन की मौत हो गई थी.

