पटना पहुंचीं ममता, लालू के छूए पैर, बोलीं- एक बार मैंने रबड़ी की कीमत पूछी तो लालू जी ने...
तृणमूल कांग्रेस प्रमुख ने अपने राज्य में वाम दलों के साथ कांग्रेस के गठबंधन के बारे में अपनी आपत्तियों और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल द्वारा विवादास्पद अध्यादेश मुद्दे पर समर्थन नहीं मिलने पर ‘‘वॉकआउट’’ की धमकी देने के सवालों को टाल दिया.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

पटना में शुक्रवार को होने वाली विपक्षी दलों की बैठक से एक दिन पहले पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी पटना पहुंच गई हैं. उन्होंने पटना में लालू यादव से मुलाकात की. सियासी मायने में मुलाकात का नजारा बेहद दिलचस्प था. ममता बनर्जी ने पहले बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी से मुलाकात की.

