5 महीने बाद मोमोज की दुकान पर मिला 'मरा हुआ जीजा', देखकर साले के उड़े होश
5 महीने बाद मोमोज की दुकान पर मिला 'मरा हुआ जीजा', देखकर साले के उड़े होश

निशांत कुमार नाम का व्यक्ति जनवरी के महीने में अपने ससुराल से अचानक गायब हो गया था. जीजा निशांत के गायब होने के बाद रविशंकर सिंह नाम के साले ने सुल्तानगंज में गुमशुदगी का केस दर्ज करवाया था. 

Jun 13, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

5 महीने बाद मोमोज की दुकान पर मिला 'मरा हुआ जीजा', देखकर साले के उड़े होश

बिहार में एक मरा हुआ व्यक्ति अचानक एक दिन नोएडा में मोमोज खाता मिला. दरअसल, बिहार के भागलपुर में एक व्यक्ति के गायब हो जाने के बाद परिवार वालों ने उसे मृत मान लिया था. लेकिन जैसे ही व्यक्ति के साले ने उसे देखा और जानकारी ली तो उसके पैरों के नीचे से जमीन खिसक गई.

