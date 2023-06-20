UP POLICE: पेड़ काटने से रोका तो भतीजे ने चाचा को काट डाला और हो गया फरार
topStories1hindi1745822
Hindi Newsदेश

UP POLICE: पेड़ काटने से रोका तो भतीजे ने चाचा को काट डाला और हो गया फरार

आरोपी का नाम सज्जन अली बताया जा रहा है. अली 15 साल पुराने सेमल के पेड़ को काटने की कोशिश कर रहा था क्योंकि वह उसकी लकड़ी बेचना चाहता था, लेकिन पेड़ से लगाव के कारण मुखीम अली ने हस्तक्षेप किया. इसी पर मामला बढ़ गया.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

UP POLICE: पेड़ काटने से रोका तो भतीजे ने चाचा को काट डाला और हो गया फरार

उत्तर प्रदेश में खीरी के निघासन इलाके में अपने परिवार की पुश्तैनी जमीन में एक पेड़ काटने को लेकर आपत्ति जताने पर एक 60 वर्षीय किसान की उसके भतीजे ने हत्या कर दी. आरोपी का नाम सज्जन अली बताया जा रहा है. अली 15 साल पुराने सेमल के पेड़ को काटने की कोशिश कर रहा था क्योंकि वह उसकी लकड़ी बेचना चाहता था, लेकिन पेड़ से लगाव के कारण मुखीम अली ने हस्तक्षेप किया. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस