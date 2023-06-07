38 साल पहले मिलावटी दूध बेचते पकड़ा गया था शख्स, SC से मिलेगी राहत या कायम रहेगी सजा?
न्यायमूर्ति अनिरुद्ध बोस और न्यायमूर्ति राजेश बिंदल की अवकाशकालीन पीठ ने मंगलवार को कहा कि वह याचिकाकर्ता वीरेंद्र सिंह की याचिका पर गुरुवार को फैसला करेगी.

Jun 07, 2023

उत्तर प्रदेश के 85 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति ने मिलावटी दूध बेचने का दोषी पाए जाने और एक साल कारावास की सजा सुनाए जाने के 38 साल से अधिक समय बाद अपनी सजा और जमानत के निलंबन के लिए उच्चतम न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाया है. न्यायमूर्ति अनिरुद्ध बोस और न्यायमूर्ति राजेश बिंदल की अवकाशकालीन पीठ ने मंगलवार को कहा कि वह याचिकाकर्ता वीरेंद्र सिंह की याचिका पर गुरुवार को फैसला करेगी.

