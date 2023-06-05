मनीष सिसोदिया को पत्नी से मिलने के लिए माननी होंगी ये शर्तें, कोर्ट ने नहीं दी बेल
topStories1hindi1725633
Hindi Newsदेश

मनीष सिसोदिया को पत्नी से मिलने के लिए माननी होंगी ये शर्तें, कोर्ट ने नहीं दी बेल

Manish Sisodia: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को अंतरिम जमानत देने से इनकार किया है. सिसोदिया ने अपनी पत्नी की खराब सेहत का हवाला देकर अंतरिम ज़मानत की मांग की थी.

Written By  Arvind Singh|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

मनीष सिसोदिया को पत्नी से मिलने के लिए माननी होंगी ये शर्तें, कोर्ट ने नहीं दी बेल

Manish Sisodia: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को अंतरिम जमानत देने से इनकार किया है. सिसोदिया ने अपनी पत्नी की खराब सेहत का हवाला देकर अंतरिम ज़मानत की मांग की थी. कोर्ट ने कहा कि  मनीष सिसोदिया के खिलाफ आरोप बेहद गंभीर है और जिस तरह का उनका रुतबा रहा है, ऐसी सूरत पर जमानत देने पर उनके द्वारा गवाह को प्रभावित करने और सबूतों के साथ छेड़छाड़ की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता. हालांकि कोर्ट ने मनीष सिसोदिया को 1 दिन के लिए अपनी पत्नी से मिलने की इजाजत दे दी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह