Knowledge Facts: झुक गई धरती, क्या है वजह? खतरे में है जीवन! स्टडी में हुए हैरान कर देने वाले खुलासे
Knowledge Facts: झुक गई धरती, क्या है वजह? खतरे में है जीवन! स्टडी में हुए हैरान कर देने वाले खुलासे

Excessive Pumping of Groundwater Result: पृथ्वी साल 1993 से 2010 के बीच करीब 80 सेंटीमीटर पूरब की ओर झुक गई है जिससे पृथ्वी की जलवायु प्रभावित हो सकती है. यह जानकारी एक रिसर्च में सामने आई है. जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला?

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Knowledge Facts: झुक गई धरती, क्या है वजह? खतरे में है जीवन! स्टडी में हुए हैरान कर देने वाले खुलासे

What is Groundwater Pumping: भूजल पंपिंग की वजह से पृथ्वी पर एक बड़ा चेंज देखने को मिला है जिसकी वजह से भविष्य में कई बडे़ बदलाव देखने को मिलेंगे. भूजल पंपिंग ने पानी के बड़े हिस्से की जगह बदल कर रख दी है. इतना ही नहीं पृथ्वी साल 1993 से 2010 के बीच करीब 80 सेंटीमीटर पूरब की ओर झुक गई है जिससे पृथ्वी की जलवायु प्रभावित हो सकती है. यह जानकारी एक रिसर्च में सामने आई है.

