Air Pollution: दिल्ली के प्रदूषण पर नितिन गडकरी का चौंकाने वाला बयान, सबके सामने स्वीकार ली ये बात
Air Pollution: दिल्ली के प्रदूषण पर नितिन गडकरी का चौंकाने वाला बयान, सबके सामने स्वीकार ली ये बात

Nitin Gadkari ने कहा कि देश में कुल वायु प्रदूषण का 40 प्रतिशत परिवहन क्षेत्र के कारण है. उन्होंने यह समस्या कम करने के लिए उद्योग जगत से हरित ईंधन के विकल्प विकसित करने का आह्वान किया.

Air Pollution: दिल्ली के प्रदूषण पर नितिन गडकरी का चौंकाने वाला बयान, सबके सामने स्वीकार ली ये बात

Nitin Gadkari Statement: केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा कि देश में कुल वायु प्रदूषण का 40 प्रतिशत परिवहन क्षेत्र के कारण है. उन्होंने यह समस्या कम करने के लिए उद्योग जगत से हरित ईंधन के विकल्प विकसित करने का आह्वान किया. ग्रीन हाइड्रोजन सम्मेलन में गडकरी ने कहा कि इसमें से 90 प्रतिशत योगदान सड़क परिवहन क्षेत्र का है.

