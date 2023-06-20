Monsoon Update: जून खत्म होने की ओर, अब तक मुंबई भी नहीं पहुंचा मानसून; आखिर कहां अटक गया बारिश का दौर, IMD ने जारी किया अपडेट
Monsoon News: इस साल मानसून अपनी बेरुखी दिखा रहा है. जून का महीना अब खत्म होने की ओर है लेकिन मानसून अब तक मुंबई भी नहीं पहुंचा है. आखिर मानसून कहां रुक गया है. इस बारे में मौसम विभाग ने ताजा अपडेट जारी किया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:35 AM IST

Monsoon Latest Update: इस साल मानसून एक्सप्रेस की गाड़ी धीमी चल रही है. हर साल 10 जून तक मानसून मानसून मुंबई पहुंच जाता है और फिर 15 जून तक दक्षिण तटीय गुजरात, पूरे महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़ के आधे हिस्से, बिहार, झारखंड, ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल को कवर कर लेता है. लेकिन इस बार मानसून का पश्चिमी भाग 11 जून से रुका हुआ है. पूर्वी दिशा में बंगाल की खाड़ी से आने वाला मानसून भी पिछले एक सप्ताह से स्थिर बना हुआ है और आगे नहीं बढ़ रहा है.

