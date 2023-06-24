UP Crime News: पहले बाथरूम में कौन नहाएगा? शुरू हुई बहस, फिर भाई ने दूसरे की कर दी हत्या
UP Crime News: पहले बाथरूम में कौन नहाएगा? शुरू हुई बहस, फिर भाई ने दूसरे की कर दी हत्या

Moradabad Murder: घर के बाथरूम में सबसे पहले कौन नहाएगा, इस बात को लेकर हुई मामूली बहस के बाद एक शख्स ने अपने भाई और उसके परिवार पर लकड़ी के गुटके से हमला किया गया जिसमें एक शख्स की मौत हो गई.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Crime News: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद में एक 33 वर्षीय गैस वेल्डर को उसके छोटे भाई ने पीट-पीट कर मार डाला. हैरानी की बात ये है कि यह मामूली-सी बहस सिर्फ इस बात पर शुरू हुई थी कि घर के बाथरूम में पहले कौन नहाएगा? हमले में मृतक फकीर हुसैन की पत्नी और तीन बेटियां भी घायल हो गईं. हत्या के बाद, 30 वर्षीय शादाब पुलिस स्टेशन गया और दावा किया कि उसने अपने भाई की लकड़ी के टुकड़े से हत्या कर दी है. सिविल लाइंस थाने के अधिकारियों ने उस व्यक्ति को हिरासत में ले लिया है. पुलिस ने कहा कि मृतक और उसके पांच भाई, जिनमें से दो अविवाहित हैं, इलाके में एक दो मंजिला घर में रहते हैं.

