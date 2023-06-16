MP: मध्य प्रदेश सरकार की बड़ी कामयाबी, मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना योजना में हुआ 98.5% सफल भुगतान
MP: मध्य प्रदेश सरकार की बड़ी कामयाबी, मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना योजना में हुआ 98.5% सफल भुगतान

MP News: इस योजना के लिए विवाहित पात्र बहन की न्यूनतम आयु 23 वर्ष के स्थान पर 21 वर्ष की गई है. वर्तमान में 23-60 वर्ष की विवाहित बहनें इस योजना का लाभ उठा रही हैं.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Mukhyamantri ladli behna yojana: मध्य प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) ने इसी महीने की 10 जून को 'मुख्यमंत्री लाड़ली बहना योजना' में 1209 करोड़ 64 लाख रुपये की राशि बहनों के खाते में पहुंचाई है. इस अंतरित राशि में करीब 98.5% भुगतान सफल रहा है. शेष सभी 1.5 प्रतिशत मामलों को व्यक्तिगत रूप से चिन्हित किया गया है. भुगतान में आई समस्या का पता लगा कर आने वाले सप्ताह में सुधारात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी, जिससे 25 जून के पहले सभी हितग्राहियों के खाते में निर्धारित राशि जमा हो जाए.

