Digvijay Singh: अपनी ही पार्टी के इस नेता पर भड़क उठे दिग्विजय सिंह, कहा - नहीं चाहिए ऐसे लोग

MP Politics: अपने साथ हुई इस बदसलूकी के बाद अल्पसंख्यक नेता मोहम्मद अबरार ने कहा कि कांग्रेस में अल्पसंख्यकों की कोई जगह नहीं है और ये मेरा ही नहीं पूरे अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय का अपमान है.

May 25, 2023

Digvijay Singh controversial statement: मध्य प्रदेश में आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव (MP Election 2023) को लेकर तमाम पार्टियों अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ लगातार बैठकें कर रही है. इसी कड़ी में कांग्रेस के नेता दिगविजय सिंह भी पार्टी नेताओं के साथ लगातर बैठक और मुलाकात कर रहे हैं. इसी बीच दिग्विजय सिंह का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें वो कांग्रेस के ही एक अल्पसंख्यक नेता को मंच से नीचे जाने को कह रहे हैं.

