Mumbai: बांद्रा-वर्सोवा सी लिंक का नाम सावरकर के नाम पर रखा जाएगा, सीएम शिंदे का बड़ा खुलासा

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:14 AM IST

Maharashtra News: महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने रविवार को कहा कि मुंबई के पश्चिमी हिस्से में निर्माणाधीन बांद्रा-वर्सोवा सी लिंक का नाम हिंदुत्व विचारक वी डी सावरकर के नाम पर रखा जाएगा. शिंदे ने यह भी कहा कि केंद्र की तर्ज पर राज्य स्तर पर दिए जाने वीरता पुरस्कार का नाम भी सावरकर के नाम पर पर रखा जाएगा.

