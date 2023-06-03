Love Jihad: हिंदू बनकर फंसाया, जबरन धर्म बदलवाकर किया निकाह; बाप भी रखता था गंदी नजर
Love Jihad: हिंदू बनकर फंसाया, जबरन धर्म बदलवाकर किया निकाह; बाप भी रखता था गंदी नजर

Love Jihad Case in UP: 30 साल की महिला बरेली के भूता थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की रहने वाली है. महिला बरेली शहर में ब्यूटी पार्लर चलाती थी. महिला ने पुलिस को बताया कि मल्हपुर गांव निवासी एक युवक 2018 में ब्यूटी पार्लर के पास आता जाता था. युवक हाथ में कलावा बांधता और माथे पर तिलक लगाता था.

Jun 03, 2023

यूपी के बरेली में एक और लव जिहाद का मामला सामने आया है. बरेली शहर की रहने वाली ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका को लव जिहाद में फंसाकर मुस्लिम युवक ने पहले दोस्ती की. फिर बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म किया. आरोपी अपने नाम और धर्म की पहचान छिपाने के लिए हाथ में कलावा बांधता और माथे पर तिलक लगाता था. आरोपी आबिद के परिवार ने बंधक बनाकर पीड़िता का जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराया, उसके बाद आबिद के साथ निकाह पढ़ाया. पीड़िता ने अब बरेली के सुभाषनगर थाने में पांच लोगों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराई है. 

