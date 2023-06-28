दिल्ली में बैठक से पहले NCP के पोस्टर से गायब दिखे अजित पवार, इन तीन चेहरों को मिली जगह
दिल्ली में बैठक से पहले NCP के पोस्टर से गायब दिखे अजित पवार, इन तीन चेहरों को मिली जगह

पार्टी की बैठक स्थल पर लगे पोस्टर में पार्टी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सुप्रिया सुले और अन्य राज्यों के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष प्रफुल्ल पटेल की तस्वीर देखने को मिली. एनसीपी में हुए संगठनात्मक बदलावों के बाद यह पहली बार है जब शरद पवार के भतीजे अजित पवार पार्टी के पोस्टर से गायब हैं. 

राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) की दिल्ली में होने वाली राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी की बैठक से पहले वहां लगे पोस्टर को लेकर सवाल उठने लगे हैं. एनसीपी के पोस्टरों से पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता अजीत पवार का नाम गायब दिखा, जिसकी वजह से सियासी गलियारें अटकलें लगने लगीं.

