New Parliament Building: अंदर से कैसी है भारत की नई 'मेड इन इंडिया' संसद? जिस पर मचा है सियासी बवाल
Boycott of New Parliament: संसद (Parliament) की नई बिल्डिंग बेहद भव्य और शानदार तरीके से बनाई गई है. 28 मई को पीएम मोदी संसद के नए भवन का उद्घाटन करेंगे. नए संसद भवन में क्या-क्या खास है और कैसी दिखती है, आइए जानते हैं.

May 26, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

New Parliament Building Boycott: भारतीय लोकतंत्र के इतिहास का एक नया अध्याय 28 मई 2023 को लिखा जाएगा और देश को संसद की नई बिल्डिंग मिलेगी. 10 दिसंबर 2020 में संसद भवन की नींव प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ही रखी थी और अब 28 मई को मोदी ही इसका इसका उद्घाटन करने वाले हैं. करीब 1200 करोड़ की लागत से संसद का 4 मंजिला भवन बनाया गया है, जिसमें आधुनिक दौर के हिसाब से तमाम सुविधाएं भी हैं और सिटिंग अरेंजमेंट भी बढ़ाया गया है. नए संसद भवन में लोकसभा के 888 सदस्य बैठक सकते हैं जबकि राज्यसभा के 384 सदस्यों के बैठने की जगह है. नया संसद भवन पुरानी संसद से 17000 वर्ग मीटर बड़ा है. नई संसद में हर कामकाज के लिए अलग कमरे हैं. पूरी बिल्डिंग हाईटेक सुविधाओं से लैस है. बिल्डिंग भूकंप रोधी है महिला सदस्यों के लिए अलग लाउंज का इंतजाम है जबकि VIP लाउंज भी अलग से बनाया गया है.

