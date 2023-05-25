New Parliament Inauguration: सुबह 7 बजे हवन, विभिन्न धर्मों की प्रार्थना, नई संसद के उद्घाटन का ये है कार्यक्रम
New Parliament Inauguration: सुबह 7 बजे हवन, विभिन्न धर्मों की प्रार्थना, नई संसद के उद्घाटन का ये है कार्यक्रम

New Parliament Photos: नया संसद भवन चार मंजिला है और त्रिकोणीय आकार में है. यह 64,500 वर्ग मीटर में फैला हुआ है. इस भवन के तीन मेन गेट हैं- ज्ञान द्वार, शक्ति द्वार और कर्म द्वार. नई इमारत को टाटा प्रोजेक्ट्स लिमिटेड ने बनाया है. 

New Parliament Inauguration: सुबह 7 बजे हवन, विभिन्न धर्मों की प्रार्थना, नई संसद के उद्घाटन का ये है कार्यक्रम

New Parliament Specifications: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 28 मई को संसद भवन की नई और भव्य इमारत का उद्घाटन करेंगे. मगर 20 राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने उद्घाटन समारोह के बहिष्कार का ऐलान किया है. विपक्ष कह रहा है कि नई संसद का उद्घाटन राष्ट्रपति को करना चाहिए, प्रधानमंत्री को नहीं. जबकि बीजेपी ने विपक्ष के इस तर्क को बेबुनियाद ठहराया है. अब नई संसद का उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम आया है. इसमें बताया गया है कि कब कौन सा कार्यक्रम होगा और यह कितने वक्त तक चलेगा. अब जानिए 28 मई का संभावित कार्यक्रम.

