Nitin Gadkari Statement: लोगों को मुफ्त में दी गई चीजों के खिलाफ गडकरी, कहा- सम्मान नहीं करते
Nitin Gadkari Statement: लोगों को मुफ्त में दी गई चीजों के खिलाफ गडकरी, कहा- सम्मान नहीं करते

Nitin Gadkari ने कहा कि वह सरकारी कोष का इस्तेमाल कर किसी भी प्रतिमा के निर्माण के खिलाफ हैं. गडकरी ने कहा कि लोग मुफ्त में दी गई चीजों का सम्मान नहीं करते.

Nitin Gadkari Statement: लोगों को मुफ्त में दी गई चीजों के खिलाफ गडकरी, कहा- सम्मान नहीं करते

Nitin Gadkari Statement: केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने रविवार को कहा कि वह सरकारी कोष का इस्तेमाल कर किसी भी प्रतिमा के निर्माण के खिलाफ हैं. गडकरी ने कहा कि लोग मुफ्त में दी गई चीजों का सम्मान नहीं करते. गडकरी नागपुर में राष्ट्रसंत तुकड़ोजी महाराज नागपुर विश्वविद्यालय (आरटीएमएनयू) के परिसर में छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की प्रतिमा के शिलान्यास समारोह में सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे.

