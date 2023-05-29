Congress Meeting: AAP से गठबंधन पर NO, राजस्थान-एमपी के कांग्रेस नेताओं को मिला चुनावी जीत का मंत्र
Madhya Pradesh Election: दूसरी ओर, मध्य प्रदेश में भी इसी साल चुनाव होने हैं. इसी को लेकर कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने सोमवार को कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में भी उनकी पार्टी कर्नाटक का प्रदर्शन दोहराने जा रही है और वहां उसे 150 सीटें मिलेंगी.

May 29, 2023

Rajasthan Election: पंजाब, दिल्ली, मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान के वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेताओं ने सोमवार को पार्टी अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे से दिल्ली में उनके आवास पर मुलाकात की. बैठक से बाहर आकर पंजाब कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू, राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ ने राय रखी. 

