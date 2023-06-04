Odisha Train Accident: और बड़ा हो सकता था ओडिशा रेल हादसा! यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस थोड़ी देर में गुजरती तो...
Odisha Train Accident: और बड़ा हो सकता था ओडिशा रेल हादसा! यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस थोड़ी देर में गुजरती तो...

Balasore Train Accident: ओडिशा रेल हादसे (Odisha Train Accident) में 288 लोगों की जान चली गई और करीब 1,175 लोग घायल है. दावा किया जा रहा है कि अगर यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस थोड़ी देर से निकलती तो दुर्घटना और बड़ी हो सकती थी.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

Odisha Train Accident: और बड़ा हो सकता था ओडिशा रेल हादसा! यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस थोड़ी देर में गुजरती तो...

Coromandel Express Accident: अगर यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस (Yesvantpur Express) थोड़ी देर में गुजरती तो उसका इंजन टकराता और बालासोर रेल हादसा (Balasore Train Accident) और बड़ा हो जाता. कोरोमंडल की इंजन और बोगियां गिरीं, दोनों तरफ गिरीं. डाउनलाइन पर उसी वक्त यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन गुजर रही थी. उसकी सभी बोगियां निकल गई थीं. सिर्फ दो बोगी कोरोमंडल की Derailed बोगी से टकराईं. कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस Derailed हुई. लूप लाइन पर मालगाड़ी खड़ी थी. कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस (शालीमार-मद्रास) की बोगियां पटरी से उतर गईं. ये बोगियां लूप लाइन पर खड़ी मालगाड़ी से टकराईं. कुछ बोगियां डाउन लाइन पर गिरीं. इसी समय यशवंतपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस डाउनलाइन से गुजर रही थी. यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के सभी डिब्बे निकल गए थे. लेकिन उसकी आखिर की 2 बोगियां कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस की Derailed बोगियों से टकरा गईं. इसलिए इस हादसे में यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में हताहतों की संख्या कम हुई.

