Odisha Train Accident: मुर्दा समझकर शवों के बीच रख दी थी बॉडी, पिता ने हिलता देखा हाथ तो बच गई बेटे की जान; ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में चमत्कार
topStories1hindi1726154
Hindi Newsदेश

Odisha Train Accident: मुर्दा समझकर शवों के बीच रख दी थी बॉडी, पिता ने हिलता देखा हाथ तो बच गई बेटे की जान; ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में चमत्कार

Odisha Train Accident Updates: शुक्रवार रात हुए ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में 275 लोग मारे गए और 900 से ज्यादा का इलाज जारी है. इसी बीच एक ऐसा चमत्कार सामने आया है, जब पिता अपनी ममता से बेटे को मौत के मुंह से खींच लाया. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Odisha Train Accident: मुर्दा समझकर शवों के बीच रख दी थी बॉडी, पिता ने हिलता देखा हाथ तो बच गई बेटे की जान; ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे में चमत्कार

Odisha Train Accident Latest Updates: ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुआ भीषण ट्रेन हादसा सैकड़ों परिवारों को जीवनभर का दर्द दे गया है. इस हादसे में जहां 275 लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवा दी. वहीं करीब 900 लोग हमेशा के लिए विभिन्न अंगों से महरूम हो गए. दुख और शोक के इस माहौल में कई ऐसी कहानियां भी निकलकर सामने आ रही हैं, जिन्हें केवल चमत्कार ही कहा जा सकता है. एक पिता की जिद ने अपने बेटे को मरने से बचा लिया, जिसे मृतक मानकर शवों के बीच रखवा दिया गया था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल