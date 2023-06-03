Odisha Train Accident: 288 जानों का जिम्मेदार कौन? रेल मंत्री कब देंगे इस्तीफा? विपक्ष ने उठाई मांग
topStories1hindi1723132
Hindi Newsदेश

Odisha Train Accident: 288 जानों का जिम्मेदार कौन? रेल मंत्री कब देंगे इस्तीफा? विपक्ष ने उठाई मांग

Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा में हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे ने पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया है. इस हादसे में अब तक 288 लोगों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है. हादसे को लेकर विपक्ष केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार पर लगातार हमलावर है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Odisha Train Accident: 288 जानों का जिम्मेदार कौन? रेल मंत्री कब देंगे इस्तीफा? विपक्ष ने उठाई मांग

Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा में हुए भीषण ट्रेन हादसे ने पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया है. इस हादसे में अब तक 288 लोगों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है. हादसे को लेकर विपक्ष केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार पर लगातार हमलावर है. महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता बालासाहेब थोराट ने ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे को लेकर रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव के इस्तीफे तक की मांग कर दी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात