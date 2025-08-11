हकीकत यह है कि वे बोल नहीं सकते, सच्चाई देश के सामने... हिरासत में लिए जाने के बाद क्या बोले राहुल गांधी

11 अगस्त, 2025 को नई दिल्ली स्थित चुनाव आयोग कार्यालय तक मार्च करने की अनुमति न मिलने पर विपक्षी दलों के सांसदों ने संसद भवन के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया. (ईसीआई) मुख्यालय तक मार्च का नेतृत्व कर रहे इंडिया ब्लॉक के सांसदों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है. जिसमें राहुल गांधी भी शामिल हैं.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters… pic.twitter.com/Aj9TvCQs1L
— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025
