Pakistan Politics: अब सत्ता में वापसी इमरान के लिए दूर की कौड़ी, पाक सरकार ने कर दिया बड़ा खेल!
Pakistan Politics: अब सत्ता में वापसी इमरान के लिए दूर की कौड़ी, पाक सरकार ने कर दिया बड़ा खेल!

Pakistan की सीनेट में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की पार्टी के सांसदों के विरोध के बावजूद निर्वाचन आयोग को राष्ट्रपति की स्वीकृति के बिना चुनाव की तारीखों की घोषणा करने का अधिकार देने संबंधी एक विधेयक पारित किया गया है.

Pakistan Politics: अब सत्ता में वापसी इमरान के लिए दूर की कौड़ी, पाक सरकार ने कर दिया बड़ा खेल!

Pakistan Government New Bill: पाकिस्तान के निर्वाचन आयोग को राष्ट्रपति की स्वीकृति के बिना चुनाव की तारीखों की घोषणा करने का अधिकार देने संबंधी एक विधेयक पारित किया गया है. यह विधेयक शुक्रवार को सीनेट में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की पार्टी के सांसदों के विरोध के बावजूद पारित हो गया. चुनाव (संशोधन) विधेयक 2023 को पाकिस्तान के राज्य मंत्री शहादत अवान ने संसद के उच्च सदन में पेश किया. विधेयक के उद्देश्यों और कारणों के बारे में एक बयान में कहा गया है कि संविधान पाकिस्तान के निर्वाचन आयोग (ECP) के कर्तव्य की परिकल्पना करता है कि वह ईमानदारी से, निष्पक्ष रूप से और कानून के अनुसार चुनाव आयोजित करे.

